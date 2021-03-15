Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 3,934 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Winslow Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 1.3% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $310,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,938,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $7.56 on Monday, hitting $1,460.80. 1,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,163. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,466.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,352.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 173.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,789 shares of company stock valued at $73,588,298 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

