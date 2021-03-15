Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 234,936 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,830,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,936 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $201,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in The Allstate by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in The Allstate by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in The Allstate by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after buying an additional 23,292 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,677. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.96.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.