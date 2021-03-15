8,435,292 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,435,292 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,200,000. Uber Technologies comprises 1.8% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 63,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 180,410 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 21,147 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 285,386 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.01. The company had a trading volume of 157,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,708,977. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,468 shares in the company, valued at $11,854,702.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,503,451 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

