Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,032,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.22% of Texas Instruments worth $333,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.48. 34,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,812,599. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $159.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $7,858,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,248,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

