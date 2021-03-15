MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director Sandra Phillips Rogers Sells 1,000 Shares

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $164,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,279.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MSA stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.30. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,667. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $83.57 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.59.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

