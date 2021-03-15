Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,418,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,030,538,000 after purchasing an additional 754,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allegion by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,411,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,305,000 after buying an additional 132,419 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Allegion by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,034,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,381,000 after buying an additional 176,967 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Allegion by 177.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,340,000 after buying an additional 428,929 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Allegion by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,166,000 after buying an additional 39,046 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $117.61. 3,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,260. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.89. Allegion plc has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $121.33.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Several analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

