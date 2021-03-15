Tredje AP fonden Sells 162,662 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 162,662 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $1,872,518.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,890,468.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $1,182,814.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,570,363.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,171 shares of company stock worth $28,624,200 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $82.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

