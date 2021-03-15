The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.62

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.62 and last traded at $65.44, with a volume of 18888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.48.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Barclays increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. Analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6314 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 30,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

