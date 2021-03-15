Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Update

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 11th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:TVE traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $25.23. 16,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,658. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average is $26.00. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $27.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

