ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.86

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.86 and last traded at $51.36, with a volume of 2833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

Get ONEOK alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.