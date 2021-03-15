EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Sets New 1-Year High at $115.85

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.85 and last traded at $114.18, with a volume of 348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.30.
EME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.26 and a 200 day moving average of $84.22.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $55,689,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,288,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after acquiring an additional 538,991 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $19,711,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,237,000 after acquiring an additional 207,996 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EMCOR Group Company Profile (NYSE:EME)
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
