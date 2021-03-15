EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Sets New 1-Year High at $115.85

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.85 and last traded at $114.18, with a volume of 348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.30.

EME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.26 and a 200 day moving average of $84.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $55,689,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,288,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after acquiring an additional 538,991 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $19,711,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,237,000 after acquiring an additional 207,996 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

