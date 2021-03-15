RLI (NYSE:RLI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $117.75

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $117.75 and last traded at $116.57, with a volume of 146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point boosted their price target on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. RLI’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RLI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,569,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,871,000 after acquiring an additional 100,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RLI by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter worth about $43,122,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in RLI by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 338,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RLI by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

About RLI (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

