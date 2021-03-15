Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.23

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.23 and last traded at $51.81, with a volume of 21205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.84.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,230 shares of company stock worth $4,449,110. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after buying an additional 126,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

