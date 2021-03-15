Travala.com (AVA) Trading 48.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Travala.com token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.91 or 0.00006840 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 48.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $199.64 million and $23.25 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.07 or 0.00457231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00062213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00051442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00095553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00068851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.38 or 0.00538336 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Travala.com Token Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,120,750 tokens. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

