SRB Corp Takes $163.02 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SRB Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 474,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,018,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 12.0% of SRB Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Change Path LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 534,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $362.44 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $363.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

