The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Position Increased by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $751.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.27, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $802.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $715.44. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Citigroup upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upgraded The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $782.15.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total value of $43,447,617.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,746,620.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.73, for a total value of $689,600.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,980.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,358 shares of company stock valued at $163,697,665 over the last three months. 12.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

