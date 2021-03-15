PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.36.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. Bank of America lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.
In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE PBF traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15. PBF Energy has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $18.78.
PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About PBF Energy
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
