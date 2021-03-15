PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.36.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. Bank of America lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,959,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,501,000 after buying an additional 4,726,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,884,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,552,000 after acquiring an additional 922,090 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $12,663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 181.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 301,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBF traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15. PBF Energy has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

