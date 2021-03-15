761,275 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 761,275 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,840,000. Applied Materials makes up 0.5% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,456,481. The stock has a market cap of $104.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $124.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.74.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

