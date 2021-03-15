Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,190,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,991 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $47,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $53.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 106.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.