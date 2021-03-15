Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.09. 102,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,376,270. The stock has a market cap of $256.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

