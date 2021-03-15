13,061 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 51,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.34 on Monday, reaching $116.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,943,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.12. The company has a market capitalization of $606.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

