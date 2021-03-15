6,424 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Acquired by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $1,402,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $994,734.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

NYSE ROK traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $262.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

