85,304 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Purchased by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 85,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,865,000 after buying an additional 1,609,824 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Vistra by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,176,000 after purchasing an additional 319,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vistra by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,266,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,865,000 after purchasing an additional 467,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,750.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 62,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,210. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VST stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.36. 39,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,257,859. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

VST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vistra from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

