Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,351 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,703 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,864,000 after acquiring an additional 831,365 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 254.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 522,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,947,000 after purchasing an additional 375,107 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in AMETEK by 18.7% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,167,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,400,000 after purchasing an additional 341,737 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,875,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,970,000 after purchasing an additional 277,390 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.

AME traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.47. 1,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,044. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 18,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.60, for a total value of $2,165,517.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,136,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,520 shares of company stock valued at $17,186,796. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.