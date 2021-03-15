Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 2,552 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,297 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.53.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $89.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $93.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.