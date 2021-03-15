Change Path LLC Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Change Path LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

VXUS stock opened at $63.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.53. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

