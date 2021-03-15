The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the period. The Hershey comprises about 1.8% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $8,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 535.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,591 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,420,000 after purchasing an additional 550,580 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey by 398.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after purchasing an additional 321,535 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 312.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 379,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,440,000 after buying an additional 287,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 34.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after buying an additional 225,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.60.

HSY traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $152.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $155.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.65.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,906. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

