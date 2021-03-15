Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Shares Acquired by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,418 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,133 shares during the quarter. Covanta accounts for approximately 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Covanta were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,407,000 after buying an additional 492,283 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,686,000 after acquiring an additional 342,581 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Covanta by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,779,000 after buying an additional 185,982 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 1,702,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,354,000 after purchasing an additional 214,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after buying an additional 614,661 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVA opened at $14.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -71.85 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Covanta’s payout ratio is 457.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

