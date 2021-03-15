Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $5.64 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.81.

NRG opened at $41.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $43.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.29.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.83%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

