Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Itamar Medical (ITMR)

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ: ITMR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/15/2021 – Itamar Medical had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Itamar Medical had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Itamar Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Itamar Medical Ltd is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development, marketing and sales of diagnostic products based on its proprietary PAT(TM) platform technology. The company’s product pipeline consists of WatchPAT(TM) the at home sleep apnea test for respiratory sleep disorder diagnosis and EndoPAT(TM), device for testing endothelial function and assessing the risk of coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular diseases. Itamar Medical Ltd is based in Caesarea, Israel. “

3/2/2021 – Itamar Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ITMR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.10. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,398. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68. Itamar Medical Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $388.20 million, a PE ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Itamar Medical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 137.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Itamar Medical by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Itamar Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

