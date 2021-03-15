Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.19. 3,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,887. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.82. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

