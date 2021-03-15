Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,864,000 after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 16,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.17. The company had a trading volume of 56,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,541,613. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.95 and a one year high of $139.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.00.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.