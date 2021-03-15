iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,319. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.99.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

