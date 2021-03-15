Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $4.44 on Monday, hitting $2,057.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,686. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,030.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,754.83. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,152.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total transaction of $145,842.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,754.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,377 shares of company stock worth $14,495,463. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.