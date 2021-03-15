Compass Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Compass Group LLC lessened its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,296 shares during the quarter. StoneCo makes up about 0.1% of Compass Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Compass Group LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StoneCo stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.26. 8,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,125. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day moving average is $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 117.64 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. StoneCo’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

