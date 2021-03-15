Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to announce earnings per share of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.49. CDW posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CDW.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.78.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $160.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.81 and a 200-day moving average of $132.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $162.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,647,645 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 76.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDW (CDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.