2,400 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Acquired by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Fastly by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $75.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

In other Fastly news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,705,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $927,398.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,488,410.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,795 shares of company stock valued at $18,633,243. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

