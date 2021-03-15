233 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 63,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 355.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 38,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ opened at $144.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $149.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Barclays lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.03.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.