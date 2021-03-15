Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

DSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viant Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $50.16 on Monday. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

Viant Technology Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Viant Technology LLC that operates as an advertising software company. The company provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure their advertising across channels.

