Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.22.

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $3.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $554.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.11. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. Research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

