Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Given “Sell” Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Inventiva in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.33.

NYSE:IVA opened at $13.32 on Monday. Inventiva has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $19.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,841,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,813,000.

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

