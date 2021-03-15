Ripio Credit Network Price Up 71.8% Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $64.16 million and $9.05 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 71.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

