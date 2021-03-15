SnowGem (XSG) Price Reaches $0.0441 on Major Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000592 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 67.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

