Zen Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $1.51 Million (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $788.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.31 or 0.00875793 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00098317 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000979 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

ZP is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

