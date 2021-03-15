Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Decreases Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker comprises 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $35,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $190.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.18.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

