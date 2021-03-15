Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $0.95. Oshkosh posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

NYSE:OSK opened at $115.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.65. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,527.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $69,328,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $54,680,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $43,545,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

