CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Up 77.2% in February

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 77.2% from the February 11th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CHSCO remained flat at $$29.06 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 14,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,210. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.26. CHS has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $29.10.

Get CHS alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.