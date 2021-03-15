Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) Short Interest Update

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 134,100 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the February 11th total of 301,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 697,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CRSA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,281. Crescent Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.29.

In other Crescent Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,150.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Acquisition by 1,005.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Crescent Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,100,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,123,000.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

