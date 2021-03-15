Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $132.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million.

SASR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gabelli cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $42.75. 625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,406. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

