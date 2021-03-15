Renasant Bank Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in General Mills by 13.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,266,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,691,000 after acquiring an additional 341,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in General Mills by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 19,828 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $58.75 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

